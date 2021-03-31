Sec 144 CrPC imposed till April 2. Assembly of 5 or more persons, excluding people on election duty and voters entitled to vote in designated polling stations is prohibited within 200 meters of polling premises: Sub-divisional magistrate, Haldia, East Midnapore.

