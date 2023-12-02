In Jodhpur, Rajasthan, the owner of a milk store near Sojati Gate, Vipul Nikub, claims that the shop's heating flame has been continuously running since 1949. In a video statement, he mentions that his grandfather started the tradition, and the shop has been operating for 22 to 24 hours daily, using traditional methods of heating milk with coal and wood. The longstanding practice has been upheld for almost 75 years, spanning three generations within the family. Sumrat Singh Jahaji Expelled: Rajasthan BSP Expels Party Leader for Indiscipline and Anti-Party Activities.

Jodhpur Milk Shop

#WATCH | Jodhpur, Rajasthan: Shop owner Vipul Nikub says, "My grandfather started this in 1949. The flame has been continuing since 1949. The shop keeps running for 22 to 24 hours every day. The milk is heated traditionally with coal and wood... It is very old, it has almost been… pic.twitter.com/9c4TYrNUD2 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)