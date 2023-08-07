Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared her latest workout routine on Instagram. The Bollywood actor is seen doing intense bench exercises in the video. Shilpa is seen doing the abs workout in the motivating video. She is seen in a black tank top and printed tights paired with black sports shoes. The Main Khiladi Tu Anari actor is seen tirelessly doing a variety of exercises for 45 seconds in a circuit. She then asks to rest for 45 seconds and then repeat the exercise for four more rounds. "Recipe for ABS OF STEEL [sic]," Shilpa Shetty added in the caption of the Instagram post. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Vacays in London, Shares Gorgeous Picture in Trendy Denim Dress.

Check Shilpa Shetty's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)