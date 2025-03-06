Former politician and renowned poet Kumar Vishvas hosted a grand wedding for his elder daughter, Agrata Sharma, who tied the knot with businessman Pavitra Khandelwal on March 2 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The lavish ceremony at Leela Palace, overlooking Lake Pichola, saw an intimate yet extravagant three-day celebration with 200 guests. Following the nuptials, Kumar Vishvas hosted an extravagant reception that saw the attendance of several high-profile personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood stars Yo Yo Honey Singh and B Praak, and political figures like Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. Video and Pictures from the event went viral on social media, showcasing the lavish affair. ‘Ghar Ka Naam Toh Ramayana Ho Par Apke Ghar Ki Shrilakshmi…’: Kumar Vishwas Takes Indirect Dig at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Marriage (Watch Viral Video).

