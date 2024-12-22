Sonakshi Sinha recently found herself back in the spotlight after Mukesh Khanna criticised her inability to answer a question related to the Ramayana on Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2019. Despite making several remarks about her in the past, Khanna revisited the issue during an interview with Siddharth Kannan. The controversy has now been reignited by Indian poet Kumar Vishwas, who took a dig at veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha in connection with his daughter Sonakshi’s knowledge of the epic Ramayana and her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal. The video of Vishwas' comments has since gone viral. Mukesh Khanna Explains His Comments on Sonakshi Sinha’s Upbringing; Say ‘No Malicious Intent’ (View Post).

Kumar Vishwas Takes Dig at Sonakshi Sinha's Marriage

During a recent event in Meerut, poet Kumar Vishwas launched a scathing attack on TMC MP and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha's family, using sharp sarcasm. Without naming anyone, Vishwas commented that people should focus on teaching their children about the names of Sita's sisters and Lord Ram's brothers. He further warned that while one may have a house named after the Ramayana, it’s possible for someone else to claim their Lakshmi. "Aapke ghar ka naam to Ramayan ho aur aapke ghar ki Shrilakshmi ko koi aur uthakar le jaye (It should not happen that the name of your house is Ramayan but someone else takes away your Shri Lakshmi)," he said. ‘Will Not Be Repeated’: Mukesh Khanna Reacts After Sonakshi Sinha Slams Him for Questioning Her Upbringing Over Ramayana Knowledge.

Kumar Vishwas Mocks Shatrughna Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha

For those unfamiliar, Shatrughan Sinha's lavish bungalow is famously named Ramayana, after the epic Indian tale. Located in one of Juhu's most exclusive neighbourhoods, this grand residence was purchased in 1972. The Sinha family is also known for their unique names, with Shatrughan’s sons being named Luv and Kush—after the twin sons of Lord Ram in the Ramayana. It was in June 2024 when Sonakshi Sinha married actor Zaheer Iqbal in Mumbai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2024 10:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).