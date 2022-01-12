Ananya Panday took to her Instagram on Wednesday (January 12) and dropped some super gorgeous pictures of herself. The actress can be seen donning a beautiful multi-coloured strapless bikini and also in two of the pictures it's paired with a long shrug. But, it's her jewellery mainly the pair she's wearing on her hand and the neck piece caught all our attention.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)