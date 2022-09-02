The city of dreams is ordering protections in bulk these days. As per news reports, Mumbai customers ordered condoms on Swiggy Instamart 570 times more in the past twelve months. As the 10 minutes delivery option got famous in metropolitan cities, requests for eggs, condoms, tampons, and sanitary napkins are scaling high. The order of the sheath in Maharashtra's capital grew more in the past 12 months than in the previous year. Increased Condom Sales and Abortions During Navratri and Dandiya Nights, An Urban Legend Or Truth?

Have A Look At Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)