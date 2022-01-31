Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared a new set of photos on Instagram captioning, ‘in paradise,’ and it indeed looks like one. The 28-year-old who recently celebrated her birthday in the most lavish manner continued to give a glimpse of her blessed life with her fans and followers. Georgina pregnant with twins flaunted her baby bump in blue bikinis and what made these pics so adorable were the reaction of the couple’s other children. The pair are already parents to 4-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 4-year-old daughter Alana Martina, and 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr. Cristiano Ronaldo Splurges for Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s ‘Ultimate Birthday Present’ of Lighting Up Burj Khalifa! (View Pics and Video)

Adorable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

