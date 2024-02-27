At an event, Sini Shetty, India’s representative at the 71st Miss World 2023, exuded elegance in a delightful tea-length blue dress complemented by a pristine white shirt. Adding a touch of sophistication, she accessorised with nude peep-toed heels and white earrings. Her flawless makeup, featuring soft pink shades on her cheeks, lips, and eyes, perfectly complemented her overall look, enhanced further by her loose, flowing hair. 71st Miss World 2023: India Contestant Sini Shetty Sets the Stage for Spring With Her Stunning Mini Floral Dress (View Pics).

View Sini Shetty’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sini Shetty (@sinishettyy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)