It's 83 The Film's movie screening tonight (December 22) and it ought to be extravagant! The sports drama which stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev has been one of the most awaited films of the year. Now, ahead of its release on the big screens on December 24, the makers organised a premiere night for celebs and it was a star-studded affair. Alia Bhatt, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Ayan Mukerji, Ayushmann Khurrana, and many more celebs attended the screening flaunting their amazing style game. Check out their pictures below. Deepika Padukone Looks Nothing Less Than a QUEEN in a Black Floor-Sweeping Gown for 83 Premiere Night (View Pics).
Ranveer Singh With Kapil Dev:
Alia Bhatt In A Black Dress:
Stylish Couple, Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi:
Ayan Mukerji Looks Dapper:
Ayushmann Khurrana Shines With Wife Tahira Kashyap:
Pooja Hedge Looks Glam:
Swara Bhasker In Pink Dress:
Deepika Padukone In Classic Black Gown:
83's Filmmaker Kabir Khan With Ranveer Singh:
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)