Aditi Budhathoki is setting the internet abuzz with her stunning vacation pictures from the Maldives. The actress was spotted looking absolutely sexy and hot in a pink bikini, exuding confidence and charm. Sharing glimpses of her perfect getaway, Aditi appeared to be thoroughly enjoying her time by the seaside and soaking up the sun. She captioned as, "Dear Maldives, I will never get over you." Disha Parmar Stuns in a Pink Bikini, Rahul Vaidya Goes Shirtless During Their Maldivian Holiday (View Pics).

Check Out Aditi Budhathoki's Maldives Vacation Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi B (@aditi_budhathoki)

