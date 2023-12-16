Radiating elegance, Pooja Hegde flaunted sophistication in her recent photos sporting a white shimmery corset top paired flawlessly with a skirt. The actress' chic yet sassy aura shined through as she elegantly posed with her hair cascading freely. Her makeup choice perfectly complemented the ensemble—opting for bold eye makeup highlighted by pink eyeshadow, paired with a subtle nude lipstick and a touch of pink blush, all accentuated by a glowing highlighter. Did Pooja Hegde Receive Death Threats in Dubai? Here’s What We Know!

See Pooja Hegde's Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

