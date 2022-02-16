Keeping the theme of Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions intact, Alia Bhatt wore another stunning attire for the Day 2 of Berlin promotions. She opted for a White Dolce & Gabbana Blazer and paired it with white pleated pants. She wore pearl earrings and kept her makeup minimal. Alia looked divine in the pictures she posted on social media.

Take A Look At The Photos Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

