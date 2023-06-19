Alia Bhatt wore beautiful green attire for Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil. The Heart Of Stone actress took to her official Instagram handle to share images of her in a stunning forest green dress. The pictures also show her co-stars, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. "Obrigado Brazil… thank you for all the love! [sic]," Alia wrote in the caption of the stylish post. Actress Athiya Shetty commented, "stunning!! [sic]," on Alia Bhatt's post. Actress Alia Bhatt Treats Fans With New Pic, Drops Her No-Makeup Look on Instagram.

Check Alia Bhatt's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

