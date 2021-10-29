Alia Bhatt has turned covergirl for Elle magazine's latest issue and boy she looks fabulous. The actress on the mag can be seen wearing a pantsuit in shade royal blue . Her look overall is fuss-free and also echoes minimal makeup game. A perfect example of what power dressing should look like. Not to miss, Bhatt's statement neckpiece. All in all, Alia is powerful on the mag and it's a thumbs up from us.

Alia Bhatt for Elle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

