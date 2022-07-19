Ana de Armas and her fashion moments have been on a high for her upcoming movie 'The Gray Man'. The Cuban-Spanish actress recently appeared for the premiere of her Netflix original in Berlin and stole the show with her exuberant looks and stylish charisma. Ana wore a customised navy three-piece suit and exuded royalty through her lavish ensemble. She paired her outfit with silver strappy sandals and rounded off her bold look with minimal make-up and red lips. Her ebullient look was styled by Samantha McMillen. Ana de Armas Says Ben Affleck Helped Her Realise That Los Angeles Isn’t the Place Where She Belongs

Take a Look at Ana de Armas' Royal Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha McMillen (@samanthamcmillen_stylist)

