Ananya Panday dropped glimpses from her recent visit to an event in Chennai promoting child rights and prevention of child sexual abuse. The actress dropped pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram account. In the pictures shared, Ananya looked stunning in a vibrant yellow saree paired with a sleeveless blouse. She exuded elegance as she posed for the camera, capturing the attention of her followers. Sharing the post, Ananya wrote, "Honoured to be at the ‘Humanitarian Awards’ here in Chennai that recognizes the tireless efforts of grassroots level social activists working towards the noble cause of child rights and the prevention of child sexual abuse. And many who ensure children go on a lifelong journey of care, comfort and further education post-traumatic situations". Zee Cine Awards 2024 Best Dressed: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & Other Celebs Who Set the Red Carpet on Fire.

Check Out Ananya Panday's Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)