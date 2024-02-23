In a video shared by actress Ankita Lokhande on social media, she can be seen enjoying some me time while lounging and posing in an olive-green velvet pant and full-sleeved black cropped top. The actress looks effortlessly stylish as she shows off her toned midriff. She accessorises the cool and casual look with black pumps, a ring, and a diamond hair clip. Her makeup is flawless, with the focus on her red lips and red blush. Dramatic eyebrows complete the makeup look. Her brown curled hair left loose adds to the charming relaxed vibe of the look. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Redefines Glamour With Her Fashionable Traditional Looks – Check Out Her Style Statement From the Reality Show.

View Ankita Lokhande’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

