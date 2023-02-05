Actress Anupama Parameswaran is prominently known for her works in Malayalam Cinema. She has also acted in Tamil and Telugu films. The stunning actress shared a few pictures on Instagram and it will make one call her as a golden beauty. She looks drop-dead gorgeous in this embellished gown with ruffle neckline. The outfit is not just dramatic but also a perfect reception gown. Anupama completed her look with minimal makeup and styled her curly locks in a top-knot bun. In another picture, she is seen donning a choker neckpiece with intricate work and matching pair of stud earrings. Well, we’re clearly impressed with the Premam actress’ regal look. Anupama Parameswaran Personifies Elegance in Pochampally Handloom Saree; 18 Pages Movie Actress Shares Pictures of Her Ethnic Style on Instagram.

Anupama Parameswaran’s Regal Avatar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamaparameswaran96)

The Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARKA (@arka_by_divya_kanigalupula)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)