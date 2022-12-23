Anupama Parameswaran has aced the ethnic style and how! The actress has shared a few stunning pictures on Instagram in which she is seen slaying in a Pochampally handloom saree with full sleeved blouse. The 18 Pages movie actress has completed her look with choker necklace, minimal yet chic makeup and let down those beautiful curls. 11 Times When Anupama Parameswaran Set Fashion Goals With Her Stylish Pictures On Social Media!

Anupama Parameswaran In Pochampally Handloom Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamaparameswaran96)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)