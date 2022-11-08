Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, famous for her portrayal as Kavya Shah on the hit daily soap, Anupamaa, is in the news for a different reason. The gorgeous telly star took to Instagram to share fun pics of enjoying a day out on the beach. Madalsa put on quite a sexy show in a hot red bikini with a black netted coverup while enjoying her glass of juice. She captioned the photo, writing, “Take a deep breath…. Inhale peace. Exhale happiness.” Madalsa Sharma made her TV debut with Star Plus’ popular serial Anupamaa in 2020.

View Pics of Anupamaa Actress Madalsa Sharma:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)