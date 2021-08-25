On August 25, Arjun Kapoor was in a mood to treat fans with his hot pics. The actor took to Instagram and shared two pictures that see him shirtless, flaunting his toned body. In one photo, Arjun can be seen taking a nap, while in another he's making many hearts melt with his pose. Have a look.

Arjun Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)