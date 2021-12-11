Atrangi Re is the upcoming film starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film is all set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24 and the team is busy with promotional activities. Dhanush, who’d be seen playing the character Vishnu in Aanand L Rai directorial, has arrived in Mumbai for the promotions. Dhanush and co-star Sara were photographed at Filmistan Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai. Dhanush looked dapper as ever in an all-black, well-tailored suit. He completed his look with a pair of black formal shoes. On the other hand, Sara stunned in Dolce & Gabbana’s short charmeuse dress with DG graffiti print; kept her hairdo simple and makeup minimal. She walked in style in a pair of strappy stilettos with ankle strap.

