The 65th annual ceremony of the Ballon d'Or or Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards saw Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas pick the top prizes. While they remained the cynosure of all eyes, there was someone else who was stealing the limelight at the event's red carpet. We are talking about Zendaya, who, along with her boyfriend and Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland, was present at Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards ceremony for the movie promotions. And Zendaya certainly made heads turn with her stunning appearance in a black Roberto Cavalli gown.

Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya flaunted her sexy back in Roberto Cavalli Fall 2000 collection that featured a beautiful golden spine jewellery piece. The Dune star definitely did justice to the custom-made gown, and this look will certainly go down as one of her best red carpet appearances.

What Zendaya Wore to Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards Red Carpet?

The Statement Element of Her Gown

With Tom Holland

And More of The Gorgeous Gown

Beautiful

Forever a Red Carpet Stunner

