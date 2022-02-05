Mandira Bedi hosted a party at her home for newlyweds Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar on the occasion of Basant Panchami today (February 5). To which, Roy took to her Instagram and shared the moments spent at Bedi's place. In the clicks, the trio could be seen happily posing, but it's Mouni in a printed saree who steals the show. The Naagin actress looks stunning in the traditional attire.

Mouni Roy in Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar and Mandir Bedi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

