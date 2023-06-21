Sunny Leone, the B-town diva, and fashion icon, recently took break from her busy schedule and jetted off to the picturesque Maldives for a dreamy vacation. The Kennedy actress shared a picture where she is wearing an orange bikini. The diva has accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses and shell bracelets. Sunny Leone Looks Like a Mermaid While Snorkeling in Monokini During Her Maldives Getaway (Watch Video).

Check Out The Sexy Picture Of Sunny Leone:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)