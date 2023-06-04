Sunny Leone is having the best time of her life in Maldives right now. The actress is keeping her fans posted about her whereabouts via Instagram and today was no different. Well, as the "Baby Doll' of Bollywood dropped a video of herself online which sees her snorkeling in the clear blue Maldivian water in printed monokini. In the clip, she looks like a mermaid exploring the lives under the ocean. In another clip, she also gives a glimpse of her beachside fun. Sunny Leone Sips Champagne As She Stuns in Printed Monokini On Beach During Her Maldivian Vacay (Watch Video).

Sunny Leone Snorkeling in Maldives:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

'Beach Time' Indeed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

