Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is unstoppable! Well, the glamorous actress is currently holidaying in the Maldives and has been sharing several glimpses from her beach vacay. On Thursday, Monalisa has taken to her Instagram handle to share a few sizzling pictures of her. In the pictures, she can be seen posing in a sexy tie-dye cover-up paired with a swimsuit. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)