Bhumi Pednekar has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor took to her Instagram handle to share gorgeous pictures of her in a cropped floral blouse with puffed shoulders paired with a matching skirt. The Bollywood actor accessorised the look with a choker adorned with a rose flower. Her gorgeous makeup look with winged eyeliner, pink eyeshadow and pink lipstick added a glam quotient to her style. Bhumi Pednekar Vacays in Goa, Shares Stylish Pics in Brown Co-Ord Set.

Check Bhumi Pednekar's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

