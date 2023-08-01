Bhumi Pednekar has shared some sizzling pictures of her from her Goa vacation. The Bollywood actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a brown co-ord set. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor looks absolutely stunning in the brown bralette top paired with a matching maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit. Bhumi styled the look with white sneakers and black shades. Her breezy, relaxed hair look added a glam quotient to her style. "Slice of heaven [sic]," Bhumi Pednekar added in the caption of the gorgeous Instagram post. Bhumi Pednekar Looks Uber Cool in Red Crop Top and Denim, Dum Laga Ke Haisha Actress Shares Cute Pic on Instagram!

Check Bhumi Pednekar's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)