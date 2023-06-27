Bhumi Pednekar has dropped a cute photo on social media. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of her in a red crop top and wide-fit denim. Bhumi serves major summer fashion goals with her latest photo. "Create your own rainbow everyday [sic]," Bhumi Pednekar captioned the Instagram post. The Bollywood actress looks uber cool in her latest picture. Bhumi Pednekar Plants 3000 Saplings for World Environment Day, Urges Others To Take ‘Climate Action’ (Watch Video).

Check Bhumi's Instagram Post Here:

