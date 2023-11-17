The stars aligned in style as Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie, and other celebrities graced Variety's Power of Women Event. Margot Robbie stole the spotlight in an elegant off-shoulder brown gown, exuding timeless sophistication. Dua Lipa brought the glamour in a stunning red gown, complemented by a chic hairstyle that added an extra touch of allure to her look. The event not only celebrated the achievements of these influential women but also showcased their impeccable fashion choices, leaving fans in awe. Shailene Woodley Birthday: Best Red Carpet Looks of the Actress to Remember On Her Special Day!

Watch Margot Robbie at POW Event: 

Addison Rae 

Billie Eilish

Meghan Markle 

Dua Lipa & Margot Robbie

Dua Lipa

Addison Rae and Dua Lipa 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)