The stars aligned in style as Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie, and other celebrities graced Variety's Power of Women Event. Margot Robbie stole the spotlight in an elegant off-shoulder brown gown, exuding timeless sophistication. Dua Lipa brought the glamour in a stunning red gown, complemented by a chic hairstyle that added an extra touch of allure to her look. The event not only celebrated the achievements of these influential women but also showcased their impeccable fashion choices, leaving fans in awe. Shailene Woodley Birthday: Best Red Carpet Looks of the Actress to Remember On Her Special Day!

Watch Margot Robbie at POW Event:

Margot Robbie at Variety’s Power of Women event. https://t.co/L9RRWb6rXZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 17, 2023

Addison Rae

Addison Rae at Variety’s Power of Women event. https://t.co/YgZgf0vtZZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 17, 2023

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish at Variety’s Power of Women event. https://t.co/qYDt98ud4x — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 17, 2023

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle at Variety’s Power of Women event. https://t.co/wvmXy2oeP8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 17, 2023

Dua Lipa & Margot Robbie

Dua Lipa & Margot Robbie at Variety’s Power of Women event. https://t.co/5bYsgpowlO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 17, 2023

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa at Variety’s Power of Women event. https://t.co/X5SDcdDzC1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 17, 2023

Addison Rae and Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa & Addison Rae interacting at Variety Power of Women. https://t.co/0txkZ5F3AC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 17, 2023

