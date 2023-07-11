BLACKPINK's Jisoo is the new cover star of Elle Korea Magazine's latest edition. The K-pop idol looks absolutely stunning in black outfits in her latest pictures. In one of the pictures, Jisoo is seen in a sleeveless maxi dress while posing on a shiny sofa. Her sleek straight hair look added a glam quotient to her style. In another picture, Jisoo is seen in a black bralette top paired with a black blazer and a skirt. Jisoo's latest pictures serve major style goals. The K-pop idol looks absolutely stunning in her magazine shoot photos. BLACKPINK's Jisoo Looks Chic in Trendy Black Outfits, Check Latest Pictures of the K-Pop Idol.

