BLACKPINK's Jisoo has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a shimmery halterneck dress which she wore during BLACKPINK's New York concert. She accessorised the look with silver drop earrings and opted for a glam makeup look. In one of the looks, Jisoo is seen in a black halterneck mini-dress while performing on stage. She styled the look with black shoes. Jisoo also shared stunning visuals from the BLACKPINK concert where all four members of the girl band are seen onstage. "We're back to kick off our encore with our NY BLINKs. I had such a blast celebrating our 7th birthday with you all! It was an even more memorable show because of the unexpected rain! [sic]." Jisoo added in the caption of the Instagram post. Selena Gomez Looks Gorgeous in Yellow Valentino Midi Dress, Calm Down Singer Shares Mirror Selfies On Insta.

Here's Jisoo's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

