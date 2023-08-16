Selena Gomez has shared some gorgeous mirror selfies on her Instagram stories. The "Calm Down" singer is seen in a sleeveless yellow Valentino dress. Selena looks absolutely gorgeous in the midi dress paired with beige bellies. She accessorised the look with hoop earrings and a neck chain. She styled her hair in a sleek bun with loose strands. The singer opted for a subtle makeup look. Check Selena Gomez's complete outfit deets here. Selena Gomez Reposts Memes on Insta After Netizens Drop Hilarious Jokes on Her Pic Wearing a Shawl.

Here's Selena Gomez's Style:

Selena Gomez's Instagram Story:

Selena Gomez On Instagram:

