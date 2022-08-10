BLACKPINK's Lisa is known for her love of fashion having modelled for CELINE many times and even attending their show in Paris Fashion Week recently. She shared her latest hot fit on Instagram where she is wearing a sleeveless black crop top with a classic black belt, and blue jeans paired with a black blazer.

