BLACKPINK's Rosé attended the ongoing 76th Cannes Film Festival and looked gorg on the red carpet. The singer was seen at the premiere of Monster as the face of Saint Laurent and opted for a black dress that screamed glam. She kept her hair tied and only chose tiny earrings as an accessory. Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan Strikes Powerful Poses in Black and White Saree with a Modern Twist and Long Train! (View Pics).

K-Pop Star Rosé at Cannes:

BLACKPINK’s Rosé at the Cannes Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/0oYO38O8fH — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 17, 2023

BLACKPINK Rosé's Cannes Look:

BLACKPINK’s Rosé looks ethereal on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. pic.twitter.com/l973MWKds2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 17, 2023

