BLACKPINK members are busy making their fans happy with frequent Instagram posts. If Jisoo was clicking mirror selfies after a long time, Rosé is making Blinks go giddy with excitement with her latest magazine photoshoot. The 25-year-old Korean-New Zealand singer and dancer posed for Dazed Magazine’s upcoming March 2022 issue, and she looks phenomenal. Not one, not two, Rosé has posed for a total of four magazine covers, and they are all lit AF!

Latest Instagram Post by ROSÉ

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

Check Out All Cover Looks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 데이즈드 코리아 DAZED KOREA (@dazedkorea)

Bewitching in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 데이즈드 코리아 DAZED KOREA (@dazedkorea)

Slayyyy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 데이즈드 코리아 DAZED KOREA (@dazedkorea)

And Some More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 데이즈드 코리아 DAZED KOREA (@dazedkorea)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)