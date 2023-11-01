In a surprise and delightful Halloween appearance, Bradley Cooper was spotted strolling the streets while fully dressed as the beloved Marvel character, Rocket Raccoon. The actor's authentic costume and attention to detail in portraying the quirky character from "Guardians of the Galaxy" quickly became a fan favorite. This playful and unexpected Halloween sighting added an extra dose of fun to the holiday for both Cooper's fans and Marvel enthusiasts. Mariah Carey Captures the Spirit of Regina George From Mean Girls in Holed Tank Top and Skirt for Halloween.
Check Out Bradley's Pic:
Bradley Cooper dresses up as Rocket Racoon for #Halloween pic.twitter.com/ssutCVg2S9
— The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) November 1, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)