American pop singer Britney Spears is a married woman. The 40-year-old tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony. Photographer Kevin Ostajewski shared photos from Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding at the couple’s home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The "Oops!…I Did It Again" singer wore a custom bridal gown created by Donatella Versace.

Photos From Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Ostajewski (@kevinostaj)

Britney Spears' Wedding Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

