Yoongi is on the cover of Marie Claire Korea Magazine and he looks gorgeous! Killing fans with his model like looks, he posed in a white vest tucked into blue washed jeans, and a navy blue overcoat hanging off one of his shoulders. The look was paired well with a purple pendant necklace. BTS' Suga Becomes the Global Ambassador for NBA; Watch Announcement Video!
Suga On The Cover Of Marie Claire
#COVERSTORY 모두가 예상하셨던 대로 마리끌레르 5월호 커버 주인공은 #BTS 의 #슈가 입니다. 2016년도에 이어 지금, 또 다시 만난 슈가. #발렌티노 앰버서더로 우리 앞에 선 그와 함께한 커버 화보와 영상을 기대해주세요! #슈가란마리야 💜@bts_bighit @MaisonValentino pic.twitter.com/bP1PdaEOZX
— Marie Claire Korea (@marieclairekr) April 10, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)