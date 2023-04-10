Yoongi is on the cover of Marie Claire Korea Magazine and he looks gorgeous! Killing fans with his model like looks, he posed in a white vest tucked into blue washed jeans, and a navy blue overcoat hanging off one of his shoulders. The look was paired well with a purple pendant necklace. BTS' Suga Becomes the Global Ambassador for NBA; Watch Announcement Video!

Suga On The Cover Of Marie Claire

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)