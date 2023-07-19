Taehyung is now the new face of Cartier as their ambassador. The singer shared photos on his Instagram from the set of his photoshoot for the brand. Taehyung's newly dyed brown-blonde hair made him look even more handsome in a red pant and blazer. Taehyung posed shirtless with the signature Panther of Cartier hanging from a necklace. He also wore a sculptural diamond ring. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Says Namaste on Weverse Live and Desi ARMYs Can't Keep Calm!

View Taehyung's Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)