Bollywood actor Diana Penty is in Paris to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2023. She took to Instagram to share her images and outfit deets from the event. Diana is seen wearing a white dreamy bubble-like outfit. The overall look is styled by Namita Alexander. "Bubble wrap but make it fashion. One of my favourites this Cannes [sic]," Diana wrote in the caption of her post. Diana Penty at Cannes 2023 Photos: Indian Actress Takes All 'Hassles' to Shine in Tassel Dress!

Check Diana Penty's Cannes 2023 Look Here:

