Ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez often treats her fans with stunning pictures of her. Recently, the 27-year-old model has shared a few gorgeous pictures of her in a sexy green gown with thigh-slit and she is looking breathtakingly beautiful in the same. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)