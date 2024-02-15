For a recent photoshoot, Deepika Padukone sported several stylish looks. In her first ensemble, Deepika exudes elegance in a chic white top paired with a stylish trench coat. She accessorises the look with a chunky, layered necklace and silver-dangling earrings. Complementing the ensemble, her makeup features earthy tones, including a bronzer, brown nude lipstick, and a soft brown eyeshadow, while her softly blown-out hair adds a finishing touch. Transitioning to her second look, the actress wears an oversized khaki shirt with coordinated pants and a brown belt with a floral clasp. Oxidised bangles and chain earrings perfectly complement the outfit. Her neatly tied ponytail, with a few wisps left loose, adds a subtle yet sophisticated charm. For her third appearance, Deepika opts for a white jumpsuit with blue floral patterns. A matching white belt and earrings accentuate the look. A touch of burgundy lipstick and nail polish adds a pop of colour, completing the flawless look. In her fourth outfit, she exudes confidence in a black sheer dress and a black belt. Complementing the attire, she accessorises with a chunky oxidised necklace and black-and-white earrings, accentuated by a black hairband. Flawless makeup featuring brown shades and a winged liner, along with a neat updo, completes the perfectly polished look. Deepika Padukone Exudes Glamour in Chic Black Pantsuit and Classic Red Lip in Her Latest Look for Fighter Promotions (View Pics).

View Deepika Padukone’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)