Dia Mirza looks like a dream in her latest social media pictures. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her latest magazine shoot, where she is seen wearing a patch tulle dress. Dia Mirza accessorised the look with a large beige-coloured hat. The Bollywood actress is serving major summer fashion goals with her pictures. Dia Mirza Looks Adorable in Printed Blue and White Skirt Set in Her Latest Magazine Cover Shoot, Check Pictures of the Actor-Activist.

Check Dia Mirza's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

