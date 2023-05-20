Cocktail actress Diana Penty is back to the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival. The star posted new pictures on Instagram and we simply can't stop praising her. It shows the diva posing on the balcony, wearing a beautiful cocktail dress and looked absolutely stunning. She captioned it as, "All that glitters". Esha Gupta at Cannes 2023: Bollywood Diva Steals Heart in All Black Bodycon Dress (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)