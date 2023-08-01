Diana Penty has shared some stunning mirror selfies on social media. The Cocktail actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a black tank top and tights. The Bollywood actor styled the look with white sneakers. Diana looks beautiful and radiant in her relaxed open-hair look. "Today was my next Monday from last Monday! (Swipe till the end) [sic]," Diana Penty added in the caption of the Instagram post. The actor looks absolutely gorgeous in her no-makeup look. Diana Penty Rides in Auto-Rickshaw, Cocktail Actress Shares Quirky Picture On Insta.

Check Diana Penty's Look Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)