Disha Patani stole the spotlight at Elle event in Mumbai, showcasing her impeccable style in a stunning white cut-out gown with a plunging neckline. The actress exuded elegance, complementing her look with a dazzling diamond necklace and a chic ponytail. Amidst a gathering of film celebrities, Disha's bold fashion statement added glamour to the event. The actress raised the hotness quotient at as she posed in her glamorous outfit. Disha Patani Talks About Kyun Karu Fikr Music Video, Says 'It Has Helped Me Express Myself'.

Check Out Disha's Look For Elle Event Here:

