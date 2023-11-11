Janhvi Kapoor is a diva in every respect, and there's no doubt about that fact in our minds. Going by her fashion trajectory, you would agree with us without any delay that Janhvi is ready for this year's Diwali. All it takes for her is one fabulously festive saree, and she's ready to roll. Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures in a Royal Blue saree and deep-neck blouse. She kept her makeup subtle with kohl eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and her nude lipstick did all the magic. Janhvi kept her wavy hair open and accessorized her look with long earrings. The Bawaal actress has once again proved that she can make any outfit look sexy! Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Her Natural Look As She Enjoys ‘Golden Hour’ (View Pics).

Check Out Janhvi's IG Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

